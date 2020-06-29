This Week In Games: Iron Man Returns

It’s a lean week for new games, but this week does have one major headliner: Iron Man PSVR.

Tony Stark’s VR adventure is the highlight of what’s largely a fairly quiet week, with most of the big July games popping up later in the month. There’s not much in the way of prominent indies to close out June, either.

Even the Switch eShop, which is usually bombarded with 40-50 indies any given week, is having a bit of a quiet one. There’s some good games getting a retail re-release this week, like Dungeon of the Endless. PS4 fans have Blaster Master Zero to look forward to, and Spirit of the North looks quite sweet.

Marvel’s Iron Man VR | PSVR

The Story Tale | Switch

My Bewitching Perfume | Switch

Infliction: Extended Cut | Switch

Blaster Master Zero + Zero 2 | PS4

Spirit of the North | Switch Retail

Dungeon of the Endless | Switch Retail

Keysight | PC

Strikers 1945 III | PC

DLC Mini-Game ‘Kanna Raising Simulator’ | PS4

Pool Slide Story | Switch

The Wanderer: Frankenstein’s Creature | Switch

Biped | Switch

Clash Force | Switch

Infini | Switch

GERTY | Switch

Singled Out | Switch

The Otterman Empire | Switch, Xbox

Alphadia Genesis | Xbox

