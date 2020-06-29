See Games Differently

This Week In Games: Iron Man Returns

1
Alex Walker

Alex Walker

Published 36 mins ago: June 29, 2020 at 10:02 am -
Filed to:au
iron man psvrthis week in games
iron man psvr

It’s a lean week for new games, but this week does have one major headliner: Iron Man PSVR.

Tony Stark’s VR adventure is the highlight of what’s largely a fairly quiet week, with most of the big July games popping up later in the month. There’s not much in the way of prominent indies to close out June, either.

Even the Switch eShop, which is usually bombarded with 40-50 indies any given week, is having a bit of a quiet one. There’s some good games getting a retail re-release this week, like Dungeon of the Endless. PS4 fans have Blaster Master Zero to look forward to, and Spirit of the North looks quite sweet.

Here’s the leaderboard:

  • Marvel’s Iron Man VR | PSVR
  • The Story Tale | Switch
  • My Bewitching Perfume | Switch
  • Infliction: Extended Cut | Switch
  • Blaster Master Zero + Zero 2 | PS4
  • Spirit of the North | Switch Retail
  • Dungeon of the Endless | Switch Retail
  • Keysight | PC
  • Strikers 1945 III | PC
  • DLC Mini-Game ‘Kanna Raising Simulator’ | PS4
  • Pool Slide Story | Switch
  • The Wanderer: Frankenstein’s Creature | Switch
  • Biped | Switch
  • Clash Force | Switch
  • Infini | Switch
  • GERTY | Switch
  • Singled Out | Switch
  • The Otterman Empire | Switch, Xbox
  • Alphadia Genesis | Xbox

Pretty lean lineup. Onto the trailers!

Bit of a thin one, but that happens in this industry. See anything new you like, or will you be catching up on something else this week?

About the Author

Alex Walker

Alex Walker

Alex Walker is Kotaku's editor, who writes about the video games industry.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Comments

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.