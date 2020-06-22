This Week In Games: Spongebob Pokemon

Sometimes we all need something colourful and absurd to take our mind off things. Spongebob is good for that.
Bikini Bottom is back for this week in games, with Purple Lamp Studios’ remaster of Spongebob Squarepants: Battle for Bikini Bottom on all major platforms. Beyond that, it’s a week of indies and some smaller titles getting a second lease of life. The curious Splatoon-esque battle royale Ninjala launches, and sim racing fans will have the console release of Assetto Corsa Competizione.
There’s also a new Pokemon: Pokemon Cafe Mix, a “free-to-start” puzzle game. That doesn’t inspire a whole lot of confidence, to be frank, and the lack of Psyduck has tanked my interest by about 1000. Interestingly, Star Wars Episode 1 Racer is coming to the PS4 this week — but not the Switch. Wonder what’s happening there.
Here’s the leaderboard for the week:
- Spongebob Squarepants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated | PC, PS4, Xbox, Switch
- Assetto Corsa Competizione | PS4, Xbox (Retail)
- Pokemon Cafe Mix | Switch, iOS, Android
- Truck & Logistics Simulator | Switch
- Duke Nukem 20th Anniversary World 3D Tour | Switch
- Night Call | Switch
- Ninjala | Switch
- AntVentor | Switch
- Blair Witch | Switch
- Brigandine: The Legend of Runersia | Switch
- Towaga Among Shadows | Switch
- Dungeons 3 Complete Collection | Xbox, Switch
- Tower of Time | Xbox, Switch, PS4
- Hunting Simulator 2 | Xbox
- Yes, Your Grace | Xbox, Switch
- Secret Government | PC
- Danger Scavenger | PC
- The Almost Gone | PC
- Little Witch Nobeta | PC
- Azure Striker Gunvolt 2 | PC
- Sliptime Sleuth | PC
- Hylics 2 | PC
- Bounty Battle | PS4
- Conan Chop Chop | PS4
- Covert | PS4
- Hunting Simulator 2 | PS4
- Jump, Step, Step | PS4
- Octonaut | PS4
- Pancake House | PS4
- Pawarumi | PS4
- Party Pumper | PS4
- Pushy and Pully in Blockland | PS4
- Rugby Challenge 4 | PS4
- Star Wars Episode I: Racer | PS4, Switch
- Super Toy Cars 2 | PS4
- A Summer With the Shiba Inu | PS4
- Ultracore | PS4
Onto the trailers. Let’s start with Spongebob.
Good week for catching up on the Pile of Shame. Towaga looks like it’d be good fun on a controller, though. And Ninjala has a neat style to it that makes me wish it was on all platforms with cross-play.
See anything you like this week?