This Week In Games: The Last Of Us Desperados

It’s already been a huge week for releases, with everyone doing the whole announce-and-surprise trick over the weekend. But most of those titles, for most people, will have to make way for what’s at the end of this week: The Last of Us Part 2.

Ellie’s brutal adventure isn’t the only main outing this week. The co-creator of Halo makes a grand entrance with the hoverbike-straddling Disintegration, and there’s the already very decent Desperadoes 3 to enjoy. Switch fans have got Burnout Paradise: Remastered and a ton of cool indies, like Summer in Mara and Colt Canyon, both of which are on PC as well.

I’ve also added a couple of games that dropped over the weekend, since they weren’t included in the last roundup. Slay the Spire is on iOS now, so go buy that again. Persona 4 Golden obviously deserves a callout, but so does Klei’s Griftlands, which I’ve been looking forward to for a few years.

Here’s the lineup for the week:

The Last of Us Part 2 | PS4

Desperados 3 | PC, PS4, Xbox One

Ion Fury | PC, Switch (Retail)

Railway Empire | Switch

Disintegration | PC, PS4, Xbox

Waking | Xbox

Burnout Paradise Remastered | Switch

Summer in Mara | Switch, PC

Colt Canyon | Switch, Xbox, PC

Across the Grooves | Switch

AERY – Little Bird Adventure | Switch

Seeds of Resilience | Switch

Slay the Spire | iOS

RUINER | Switch

KLAUS | Switch

Radio Squid | Switch

Persona 4 Golden | PC

XIII Classic | PC

Journey | PC

Nehrim: At Fate’s Edge | PC

Griftlands | PC

Hardspace: Shipbreaker | PC

The Waylanders | PC

Curious Expedition 2 | PC

Detroit: Become Human, Heavy Rain, Beyond Two Souls | PC (Steam)

Saint Kotar: The Yellow Mask | PC

Very decent mix. Let’s get into the trailers!

See anything that catches your eye this week? I’m already spending some time with Desperados 3, but Waylanders and Griftlands look super cool as well. (Disintegration would be right up my alley too, but God knows how I’m going to find the time for that with everything else.)