This Week In Games: The Last Of Us Desperados

Alex Walker

Published 22 hours ago: June 15, 2020 at 10:58 am -
It’s already been a huge week for releases, with everyone doing the whole announce-and-surprise trick over the weekend. But most of those titles, for most people, will have to make way for what’s at the end of this week: The Last of Us Part 2.

Ellie’s brutal adventure isn’t the only main outing this week. The co-creator of Halo makes a grand entrance with the hoverbike-straddling Disintegration, and there’s the already very decent Desperadoes 3 to enjoy. Switch fans have got Burnout Paradise: Remastered and a ton of cool indies, like Summer in Mara and Colt Canyon, both of which are on PC as well.

I’ve also added a couple of games that dropped over the weekend, since they weren’t included in the last roundup. Slay the Spire is on iOS now, so go buy that again. Persona 4 Golden obviously deserves a callout, but so does Klei’s Griftlands, which I’ve been looking forward to for a few years.

Here’s the lineup for the week:

  • The Last of Us Part 2 | PS4
  • Desperados 3 | PC, PS4, Xbox One
  • Ion Fury | PC, Switch (Retail)
  • Railway Empire | Switch
  • Disintegration | PC, PS4, Xbox
  • Waking | Xbox
  • Burnout Paradise Remastered | Switch
  • Summer in Mara | Switch, PC
  • Colt Canyon | Switch, Xbox, PC
  • Across the Grooves | Switch
  • AERY – Little Bird Adventure | Switch
  • Seeds of Resilience | Switch
  • Slay the Spire | iOS
  • RUINER | Switch
  • KLAUS | Switch
  • Radio Squid | Switch
  • Persona 4 Golden | PC
  • XIII Classic | PC
  • Journey | PC
  • Nehrim: At Fate’s Edge | PC
  • Griftlands | PC
  • Hardspace: Shipbreaker | PC
  • The Waylanders | PC
  • Curious Expedition 2 | PC
  • Detroit: Become Human, Heavy Rain, Beyond Two Souls | PC (Steam)
  • Saint Kotar: The Yellow Mask | PC

Very decent mix. Let’s get into the trailers!

See anything that catches your eye this week? I’m already spending some time with Desperados 3, but Waylanders and Griftlands look super cool as well. (Disintegration would be right up my alley too, but God knows how I’m going to find the time for that with everything else.)

  • Any clarification on the XIII Classic coming to PC? I saw its already been on steam since Nov 2019 but it appears to be pretty broken. They were going to remaster it but I’m guessing this isn’t it?

  • Been looking forward to Desperados 3 (Shadow Tactics was awesome!) and The Last of Us 2 for so long. Cant wait to play both of them this week.

  • Wait, there are two “This Week’s releases” articles with different entries. Is it an Aussie/US split?

    Anyway this week is Desperadoes 3 for me and possibly a double dip on P4G. Unfortunately it sounds like LOU2 hasn’t changed the things I didn’t like about the first one so I’ll be giving it a miss.

    Reply

    • Yeah, there’s always a US and AU article (we do the local one because of what’s available on our eShop/PSN etc). It should be hidden from site but hadn’t gotten around to it just yet.

  • TLOU2 already downloaded and sitting there on my PS4 taunting me about how I’m not allowed to play it until Friday.

    Any word on when the Android version of Slay The Spire will be out?

    Reply

  • I saw that ATLUS had announced Persona 4 Golden for PC.
    Still I can’t understand why ATLUS hasn’t given us more details about Persona 5 coming to the Nintendo Switch even though Joker from Persona 5 has appeared as our first DLC fighter.
    ATLUS still hasn’t given us more details about when Persona 5 Scramble The Phantom Strikers for PS4 and Nintendo Switch is due to come out in other parts of the world but all will be revealed in this months New Games Plus Expo hopefully we’ll get more details from ATLUS in this months New Games Plus Expo and hopefully we’ll get more details on whether ATLUS plans to bring Persona 5 to the Nintendo Switch.
    ATLUS is due to release Catherine Full Body on the Nintendo Switch next month with all the in-game content including the opportunity to play as Joker from Persona 5.

  • I’m interested to hear more about Disintegration. Looks like a promising title but it sort of came out of no where for me so that could be worrying.

