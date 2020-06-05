Let's Roll Some People In Valorant

So Valorant is finally out everywhere — Australia included — this week. And if you haven't given it a go, or you'd just like to see how bad (or good!) we might be, now's your time to find out.

Leah and I will be teaming up again for our weekly livestream. After hitting up some indies and free-to-play classics last week, this time we're gravitating to one of the biggest free-to-play games right now: Riot's Valorant. We'll do some regular games and matches of the shorter-form Spike Rush, and with any luck, we'll actually get to see all of the maps.

I've been playing a bit of Valorant through the beta, whereas it'll be new for Leah, so we should end up in some interesting matches. I had one game last night where one person on the enemy team left, the game still went the distance, and I somehow ended up with 52 kills. It's that weird spot where everyone is learning in real time, and there's just this happy chaos while everyone works out how to play.

We'll be playing from about 2.15pm AEST onwards, so if you want to see how it goes, try and stream snipe or just chat about everything coming up, now's the perfect time. If you want to see us play a little more, or have things you'd like to see livesetreamed, give us a follow and let us know!

Don't forget there's our community Discord server as well, where you can ask us questions at any time and just hang out with other chill folk. All the details for that are below.