Sony's PlayStation 5: Price, Games, Release Date, Specs And All The Custom Tech

ACCC Forces EB Games To Offer Fallout 76 Refunds

This Week In Games: Hell March 2020 Edition

Every Video Game Out In June 2020: PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

june 2020 video game releasesImage: Supplied

June is a fantastic month to be a gamer. While the onset of the novel coronavirus delayed this month's planned E3 showcase, June is still packed with great gaming events. There's also a bunch of great-looking games releasing for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC this month. Here's everything you've got to look forward to.

The AAA headliner here is clearly the highly-anticipated The Last Of Us Part II, which releases on June 19 — but there's plenty of other games that may fly under the radar.

SpongeBob Squarepants: Battle for Bikini Bottom is looking very delightful and might just be the light-hearted romp you need after the darkness of The Last Of Us Part II. This remaster is set to bring the classic action-adventure game to modern franchises and launches on June 23.

Here's everything else coming your way in June.

Every Game Releasing In June 2020

  • Valorant (PC) - June 2
  • Liberated (Switch) - June 2
  • The Takeover (Switch) - June 4
  • Shantae and the Seven Sirens (Switch) - June 4
  • Aqua Lungers (Switch) - June 4
  • Craftopia (PC) - June 4
  • 51 Worldwide Games (Switch) - June 5
  • The Sims Eco Lifestyle Pack (PC) - June 5
  • The Outer Worlds (Switch) - June 5
  • Knight Squad (Switch) - June 5
  • Potata (Switch) - June 6
  • The Elder Scrolls Online: Graymoor (PS4 | XBO | PC) - June 9
  • Demon's Tier+ (Switch | Vita) - June 9 (Later June for Vita)
  • 1971 Project Helios (Switch) - June 9
  • Project Warlock (Switch) - June 11
  • Ancestors Legacy (Switch) - June 11
  • Evan's Remains (Switch | PC) - June 11
  • Desperados III (XBO | PC) - June 16
  • Disintegration (PS4 | XBO | PC) - June 16
  • Edna & Harvey: The Breakout - Anniversary Edition (Switch) - June 17
  • Best Friend Forever (Switch | PC) - June 18
  • AERY (Switch) - June 18
  • Burnout Paradise Remastered (Switch) - June 19
  • Railway Empire: Nintendo Switch Edition (Switch) - June 19
  • The Last Of Us Part II (PS4) - June 19
  • SpongeBob Squarepants: Battle for Bikini Bottom (PS4 | XBO | Switch | PC) - June 23
  • Assetto Corsa Competizione (PS4 | XBO) - June 23
  • Ninjala (Switch) - June 24
  • BRIGANDINE The Legend of Runersia (Switch) - June 25
  • Poopdie - Chapter One (Switch) - June 25
  • Collar x Malice (Switch) - June 25
  • The Almost Gone (Switch) - June 25
  • Dungeons 3 Complete Collection (PS4 | XBO | PC) - June 26
  • No Straight Roads (PS4 | XBO | Switch | PC) - June 30

Also releasing this month is Pokémon: Sword/Shield's expansion pack, The Isle of Armor. It does not currently have a set date, so it could still be pushed back due to COVID-19.

Every Digital Gaming Event In June

Games aren't the only thing to get excited about in June. There's plenty of events, showcases and announcements set to cover the world of gaming this month, from next gen releases to the latest indie gems.

Here's every replacement E3 event coming your way this June.

All The Australian Times For Not-E3 2020

We're not far away from the annual madness of E3 season, even if E3 itself has been officially cancelled. Here's all the times you need to plan ahead.

Read more

What are you most hyped about this month?

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

8k amd au feature tag-playstation ps5 ray-tracing sony

Sony's PlayStation 5: Price, Games, Release Date, Specs And All The Custom Tech

The next generation of consoles launches at the end of the year, but there are plenty of key questions to be answered before release. After months of rumours, Sony finally lifted the lid on the console's architecture, revealing more about what the console can do. Here's what we know so far.
accc au eb-games fallout-76 feature

ACCC Forces EB Games To Offer Fallout 76 Refunds

Australia's competition regulator announced Monday afternoon that EB Games, the largest specialist games retailer in Australia and New Zealand, has agreed to a court-enforceable undertaking to refund anyone who bought Fallout 76 between November 14, 2018 and October 31, 2019.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles