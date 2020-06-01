Every Video Game Out In June 2020: PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Image: Supplied

June is a fantastic month to be a gamer. While the onset of the novel coronavirus delayed this month's planned E3 showcase, June is still packed with great gaming events. There's also a bunch of great-looking games releasing for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC this month. Here's everything you've got to look forward to.

The AAA headliner here is clearly the highly-anticipated The Last Of Us Part II, which releases on June 19 — but there's plenty of other games that may fly under the radar.

SpongeBob Squarepants: Battle for Bikini Bottom is looking very delightful and might just be the light-hearted romp you need after the darkness of The Last Of Us Part II. This remaster is set to bring the classic action-adventure game to modern franchises and launches on June 23.

Here's everything else coming your way in June.

Every Game Releasing In June 2020

Valorant (PC) - June 2

Liberated (Switch) - June 2

The Takeover (Switch) - June 4

Shantae and the Seven Sirens (Switch) - June 4

Aqua Lungers (Switch) - June 4

Craftopia (PC) - June 4

51 Worldwide Games (Switch) - June 5

The Sims Eco Lifestyle Pack (PC) - June 5

The Outer Worlds (Switch) - June 5

Knight Squad (Switch) - June 5

Potata (Switch) - June 6

The Elder Scrolls Online: Graymoor (PS4 | XBO | PC) - June 9

Demon's Tier+ (Switch | Vita) - June 9 (Later June for Vita)

1971 Project Helios (Switch) - June 9

Project Warlock (Switch) - June 11

Ancestors Legacy (Switch) - June 11

Evan's Remains (Switch | PC) - June 11

Desperados III (XBO | PC) - June 16

Disintegration (PS4 | XBO | PC) - June 16

Edna & Harvey: The Breakout - Anniversary Edition (Switch) - June 17

Best Friend Forever (Switch | PC) - June 18

AERY (Switch) - June 18

Burnout Paradise Remastered (Switch) - June 19

Railway Empire: Nintendo Switch Edition (Switch) - June 19

The Last Of Us Part II (PS4) - June 19

SpongeBob Squarepants: Battle for Bikini Bottom (PS4 | XBO | Switch | PC) - June 23

Assetto Corsa Competizione (PS4 | XBO) - June 23

Ninjala (Switch) - June 24

BRIGANDINE The Legend of Runersia (Switch) - June 25

Poopdie - Chapter One (Switch) - June 25

Collar x Malice (Switch) - June 25

The Almost Gone (Switch) - June 25

Dungeons 3 Complete Collection (PS4 | XBO | PC) - June 26

No Straight Roads (PS4 | XBO | Switch | PC) - June 30

Also releasing this month is Pokémon: Sword/Shield's expansion pack, The Isle of Armor. It does not currently have a set date, so it could still be pushed back due to COVID-19.

Every Digital Gaming Event In June

Games aren't the only thing to get excited about in June. There's plenty of events, showcases and announcements set to cover the world of gaming this month, from next gen releases to the latest indie gems.

Here's every replacement E3 event coming your way this June.

All The Australian Times For Not-E3 2020 We're not far away from the annual madness of E3 season, even if E3 itself has been officially cancelled. Here's all the times you need to plan ahead. Read more

What are you most hyped about this month?