Every Video Game Out In June 2020: PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

June is a fantastic month to be a gamer. While the onset of the novel coronavirus delayed this month's planned E3 showcase, June is still packed with great gaming events. There's also a bunch of great-looking games releasing for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC this month. Here's everything you've got to look forward to.
The AAA headliner here is clearly the highly-anticipated The Last Of Us Part II, which releases on June 19 — but there's plenty of other games that may fly under the radar.
SpongeBob Squarepants: Battle for Bikini Bottom is looking very delightful and might just be the light-hearted romp you need after the darkness of The Last Of Us Part II. This remaster is set to bring the classic action-adventure game to modern franchises and launches on June 23.
Here's everything else coming your way in June.
Every Game Releasing In June 2020
- Valorant (PC) - June 2
- Liberated (Switch) - June 2
- The Takeover (Switch) - June 4
- Shantae and the Seven Sirens (Switch) - June 4
- Aqua Lungers (Switch) - June 4
- Craftopia (PC) - June 4
- 51 Worldwide Games (Switch) - June 5
- The Sims Eco Lifestyle Pack (PC) - June 5
- The Outer Worlds (Switch) - June 5
- Knight Squad (Switch) - June 5
- Potata (Switch) - June 6
- The Elder Scrolls Online: Graymoor (PS4 | XBO | PC) - June 9
- Demon's Tier+ (Switch | Vita) - June 9 (Later June for Vita)
- 1971 Project Helios (Switch) - June 9
- Project Warlock (Switch) - June 11
- Ancestors Legacy (Switch) - June 11
- Evan's Remains (Switch | PC) - June 11
- Desperados III (XBO | PC) - June 16
- Disintegration (PS4 | XBO | PC) - June 16
- Edna & Harvey: The Breakout - Anniversary Edition (Switch) - June 17
- Best Friend Forever (Switch | PC) - June 18
- AERY (Switch) - June 18
- Burnout Paradise Remastered (Switch) - June 19
- Railway Empire: Nintendo Switch Edition (Switch) - June 19
- The Last Of Us Part II (PS4) - June 19
- SpongeBob Squarepants: Battle for Bikini Bottom (PS4 | XBO | Switch | PC) - June 23
- Assetto Corsa Competizione (PS4 | XBO) - June 23
- Ninjala (Switch) - June 24
- BRIGANDINE The Legend of Runersia (Switch) - June 25
- Poopdie - Chapter One (Switch) - June 25
- Collar x Malice (Switch) - June 25
- The Almost Gone (Switch) - June 25
- Dungeons 3 Complete Collection (PS4 | XBO | PC) - June 26
- No Straight Roads (PS4 | XBO | Switch | PC) - June 30
Also releasing this month is Pokémon: Sword/Shield's expansion pack, The Isle of Armor. It does not currently have a set date, so it could still be pushed back due to COVID-19.
Every Digital Gaming Event In June
Games aren't the only thing to get excited about in June. There's plenty of events, showcases and announcements set to cover the world of gaming this month, from next gen releases to the latest indie gems.
Here's every replacement E3 event coming your way this June.
All The Australian Times For Not-E3 2020
We're not far away from the annual madness of E3 season, even if E3 itself has been officially cancelled. Here's all the times you need to plan ahead.
What are you most hyped about this month?
