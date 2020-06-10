Watch The PC Gaming Show Live Here

Win This $5399 65-Inch OLED TV For Your Gaming Room

The traditional E3 schedule has been completely torn to pieces, but some staples still remain. One of those is the PC Gaming Show, hosted by old favourites Sean "Day[9]" Plott and Frankie Ward, and it's kicking off this Sunday.

The show goes live Sunday, June 14 at 4:00am AEST / 6:00am NZST / 2:00am AWST. It's viewable through Twitch and YouTube, but the YouTube embed below has a reminder if you want to wake up early. It'll be followed by the Future Games Show, which will have some world exclusives and premieres of its own.

The PC Gaming Show has always been one of the slightly campier, occasionally funnier shows. Plott and Ward have become one of the more reliable duos in E3-esque presentations, guiding nervous developers through their pitches. It'll be interesting how this year fares with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, but there should still be plenty of new indies, PC ports (hi, Persona) and exclusives worth checking out.

Over 50 games have been announced for the show, including the next project from DayZ maker Dean Hall (whose studio is based out of New Zealand), the first Surgeon Simulator 2 gameplay, new Torchlight 3 footage, and a ton more. WolfEye Studios, the new dev team founded by the former Arkane directors, will be making an appearance too.

There's no word of AMD appearing this time around, so it's not hugely likely that we'll get a new GPU announced midway through. AMD held their own presser last year, and while they likely would have done so again this year had COVID-19 not interfered, right now there's nothing scheduled.

I'm looking forward to seeing a string of indies that catch my eye, but a bit more on fresh PC ports would be nice. More word about that Horizon: Zero Dawn PC port, perhaps? Probably not. One can dream, though.

What would you like to see announced over the weekend?

