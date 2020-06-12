Watch The PS5 Reveal Event Right Here

It’s time for Sony to show us what to expect when the PlayStation 5 arrives later this year. Expect games, dates, and possibly prices. And who knows, we might even get a look at the actual hardware this time around. Let’s watch!
We’re watching the English version of the stream on YouTube. If you do not understand English, hopefully you’ve picked up enough to know to click this link for the stream in other languages.
