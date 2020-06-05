What Are You Playing This Long Weekend?

Because E3 has been officially cancelled, this will be the first June long weekend I've been able to properly enjoy in five years. So rather than waking up at stupid o'clock to cover what would have ordinarily been the Microsoft and Bethesda conferences, I'm going to enjoy exploring a world of a different variety.

It should be no surprise that reviewers worldwide have access to The Last of Us 2, after all the preview stories that dropped. There's still nothing more than can be said about the game, but I can say that I'm not finished with it yet (although that's also partially because this week has been super busy).

It's The Little Things That Make The Last Of Us 2 Unique I came across a section of gameplay - I won't say where - and there was a trap. Annoyed at having come through the other side of too many fights with bugger all resources left, I thought, "Fuck it. I'm going to stand here. The infected will see me. The trap can do the work." And, mostly, it did. The infected made a beeline for Ellie's freckled face, straight through the trap, and straight to the floor. But having legs is not a requirement for The Last of Us 2's infected. Crawling works just fine. Read more

There's an awful lot to play and get through. I'm still working on a fuller review of Valorant, which is probably going to veer into some wild places given my lengthy history with Counter-Strike. Codes for Command & Conquer: Remastered Collection should be dropping today or tomorrow, and reliving the campy FMVs and seeing all the touched up audio and sprites should be a blast. On top of that, there's also review codes dropping for various things that I can't talk about. (But you can probably guess some of them by looking at what's coming out soon.)

It's a busier June than ever. Even though we don't have the traditional compressed E3 calendar, there are so many games releasing this month that ordinarily wouldn't have dropped. Good time for gamers, but God I wish there were more hours in the day.

What are you playing over the long weekend?