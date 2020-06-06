What Are You Playing This Weekend?

All The Australian Times For Not-E3 2020

The weekend is for...who knows? Maybe some video games, if you need a break for a bit.

I’m feeling playing some Spelunky. It’s one of my perennial favourites, and I could use the comforting rhythms of a game I know well (though have still, I’m shocked to say, never beaten, because I inevitably make a mistake).

What about you? What are you playing?

