What Are You Playing This Weekend?

The weekend is for this week being over, at long last. Time to take a bath, bake some treats, and play some video games.
After reviewing The Last of Us 2, I’m really looking forward to playing something relaxing. I’ve let my Animal Crossing island languish a bit lately, which means I’ll have plenty of weeds to pull and fruit to harvest. It’ll be nice to chill for a bit.
What about you? What are you playing?
