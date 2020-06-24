Wizards Of The Coast Cut Ties With Sexual Predator

Noah Bradley, an artist known for his contributions on over 100 Magic: The Gathering Cards, has been cut off from all work with Wizards of the Coast after a number of serious sexual assault allegations were made against him over the past week.

Bradley, who has also worked with companies like Disney and Valve, issued a statement on Twitter in response, admitting that he was a “shitty, creepy sexual predator” who “preyed” on younger women and “pressured them into sex”.

A long overdue acknowledgement & apology pic.twitter.com/UssuKQBpYi — Noah Bradley (@noahbradley) June 21, 2020

There’s also this:

Another piece of the Noah Bradley puzzle falls into place. Apparently he had these "48 Laws of Power" as his desktop. These are unbelievably toxic pieces of advise. You'd had to be a real self absorbed asshole to think these are cool. pic.twitter.com/s542BSKQrQ — RJ Palmer (@arvalis) June 21, 2020

In response, Wizards of the Coast issued a statement condemning Bradley’s actions, and committing to removing reprints of his work.