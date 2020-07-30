30 Minutes Of Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla Gameplay Has Leaked

As is customary for Assassin’s Creed and seemingly every other major game these days, a huge chunk of Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla gameplay has leaked online.

The game is due to be shown off in more detail next week at Ubisoft Forward, Ubisoft virtual replacement for their annual E3 conference. Ubisoft came under fire a couple of months ago for not revealing enough gameplay in Valhalla‘s initial reveal, so it was expected that the virtual event would feature more straight gameplay.

In the footage, which is being constantly re-uploaded as Ubisoft scrambles to copyright strike new videos, players feature as the female Viking Eivor. It starts off with Eivor in a small Viking camp, trotting around on a horse before venturing out to a forward camp. The journey showcases a substantially upgraded lighting system — it’s almost reminiscent of the early scenes of Velen from The Witcher 3 — before she is knocked down by a pack of rabid dogs.

Later on, Eivor’s tasked with rallying an attack on Burgh Castle via longboats. There’s enormous strikes of lightning, and a sea of flaming arrows blanketing the longboats as they approach forward. The player can then take control of a battering ram to whittle down the gates, although the second gate becomes impossible to break after defensive archers blanket the area in flames. It’s up to Eivor to breach the gate from behind, culminating in a boss fight against a character called Rued.

There’s no major story spoilers in what’s uploaded online, unlike the leaks for The Last of Us 2. You can see some of the footage below, although it may be taken offline by the time you read this.

The end of the footage has a peek at the game’s levelling and skills system. Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla‘s gameplay doesn’t look like it strays too far from what was established in Origins and Odyssey, and the crafting system makes a return. So far, what’s shown looks like an environment that’s eerily reminiscent of Velen and Skellige, although there were no snowy peaks shown off in the footage.

Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla is scheduled for a release towards the end of the year, although a specific date hasn’t been announced yet.