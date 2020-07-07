See Games Differently

A Cosplay Colouring Book!

Luke Plunkett

Published 1 hour ago: July 8, 2020 at 7:30 am -
Filed to:cosplay

Put together by Milynn Sarley and featuring art by Emily Claus, Starlight Guild is a new colouring book that turns some excellent fantasy cosplay into some excellent, crafty art.

Cosplayers and costume designers featured include aliciamariebody, fireflypath, hendoart and _fairytas. “I took my real life friends who have made strides in the world as professional costumers, photographers, models, actresses, Dungeons & Dragons game masters, cosplayers, video game creators and so much more, and made them into RPG colouring book characters,” Milynn says of the 22-page project.

A digital release, it’s $7, and you can get it here.

Cosplay by fireflypath (Illustration: Starlight Guild)
