A Cosplay Colouring Book!

Put together by Milynn Sarley and featuring art by Emily Claus, Starlight Guild is a new colouring book that turns some excellent fantasy cosplay into some excellent, crafty art.

Cosplayers and costume designers featured include aliciamariebody, fireflypath, hendoart and _fairytas. “I took my real life friends who have made strides in the world as professional costumers, photographers, models, actresses, Dungeons & Dragons game masters, cosplayers, video game creators and so much more, and made them into RPG colouring book characters,” Milynn says of the 22-page project.

A digital release, it’s $7, and you can get it here.