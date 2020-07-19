See Games Differently

A Tour Of Paper Mario: The Origami King’s Coolest Destinations

Alan Torres, Ari Notis

Published 1 hour ago: July 20, 2020 at 7:45 am -
Filed to:nintendo switch
paper mariopaper mario the origami king

Paper Mario: The Origami King is out now for Nintendo Switch. Over the course of The Origami King, because it’s a game with “Mario” in the title, you’ll travel all across the Mushroom Kingdom. Even though everything is done up in semi-strange papercraft, it’s still enough to inspire some serious wanderlust.

Come along for a tour as we visit some of the game’s destinations: a dance hall that beats the best club in Ibiza, a land whose foliage puts Vermont to shame, a sea with more trendy islands than the Cyclades.

Maybe someday in 2026 we’ll be able to travel for real again. Until then, this’ll have to do.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.