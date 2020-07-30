Animal Crossing Characters Can Hilariously Eat Shit Again

While the latest Animal Crossing: New Horizons update mostly focuses on fun summertime diversions, it’s time we give it up for the greatest addition to the island getaway simulator: tripping.

Previous games in the Animal Crossing series included a hidden luck mechanic that would influence things like how much money dropped from trees, the rate at which your relationships with other villagers developed, and how fast wasps attacked you after being disturbed. Luck could be affected in several ways, such as by visiting fortune-telling panther Katrina or wearing items like the four-leaf clover, but it always felt like the most dramatic effects occurred while wearing the King Tut mask.

If your luck dropped far enough, Animal Crossing would make it so that moving faster than a regular walk caused your character to trip. Perhaps owing to the mask’s real-world legacy as the bearer of a terrible curse, the in-game item would make you so unlucky that you would constantly trip until it was removed. With the addition of the headwear as a craftable item in the latest New Horizons update, tripping has made its triumphant return, much to the delight of fans.

Players can also trip while running with the new balloon item, which is actually kind of a bummer.

Be careful when running around your island with a balloon in Animal Crossing: New Horizons after the latest update… you never know when you might trip and fall! ???? #ACNH pic.twitter.com/GHZE6vwWqf — Animal Crossing World ????️????️ (@ACWorldBlog) July 30, 2020

It’s unclear if this indicates that luck has also returned in New Horizons or if this is just a unique property for these specific items. Kotaku has reached out to Nintendo for more information.

I don’t know why, but I was always filled with a strange sense of glee upon seeing my Animal Crossing characters eat shit in previous games. Something about the cutesy villager, always without a care in the world, suddenly getting a face full of dirt still resonates as deeply hilarious. I don’t know what that says about me exactly, but feel free to make your own assumptions while I hunt down the gold to make my own King Tut mask.