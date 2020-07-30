Animal Crossing: New Horizons Camera Glitch Is Back As An Official Feature

Players can once again show off their islands in clutter-free videos thanks to a new feature that dropped in last night’s Animal Crossing update which makes it possible to turn off the game’s HUD while using the in-game camera.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons’ in-game camera makes it easy to automatically gets rid of these annoying UI elements when you snap pictures, but players who want to take live video using the camera features are normally stuck with them. For a time industrious players intent on showing off their island lifestyles in slick videos were able to use a glitch that would trick the game into removing the HUD while the camera was out, but then Nintendo patched out the workaround earlier this month in its big summer update.

???? The past Camera App Glitch allowing you to remove the HUD has now been added as a native feature in Version 1.4 of Animal Crossing: New Horizons! ???? Simply press in the right analog stick to remove the user interface. Thank you Nintendo!! ???? #ACHH pic.twitter.com/wGC0xVhV0z — Animal Crossing World ????️????️ (@ACWorldBlog) July 30, 2020

It was a weird thing for the company to get rid of since the glitch didn’t seem to create any underlying issues and its removal ended up stymieing some of Animal Crossing’s most devoted players’ creative ambitions. But fortunately Nintendo has now brought it back in version 1.4 (which went live last night) as an official feature.

Now anytime players want to get rid of the annoying HUD while using the in-game camera all they have to do is click in the right Joy-Con thumbstick. It’s a small fix that nevertheless opens back up a lot of options for Animal Crossing content creators, and shows that Nintendo is listening to the game’s community as it continues to update the game.

Now if only there was a way to turn off those pesky visitor cutscenes.