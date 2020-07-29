See Games Differently

Anthrax, Suicidal Tendencies Tracks Will Be In Tony Hawk Remasters After All

Ian Walker

Published 3 hours ago: July 29, 2020 at 11:00 am -
Filed to:anthrax
skateboardingsoundtracksuicidal tendenciestony hawktony hawks pro skatertony hawks pro skater 12tony hawks pro skater 2
Screenshot: Vicarious Visions
Screenshot: Vicarious Visions

The folks behind the upcoming Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 remaster have confirmed to Kotaku that the soundtrack will include classic tracks from Anthrax and Suicidal Tendencies when the game launches on September 4 despite previous comments to the contrary.

The band names were first spotted in a new promotional campaign hyping up the game’s soundtrack, which will include much of the music fans loved from the first two Tony Hawk games as well as new additions from acts like A Tribe Called Quest, The Ataris, Less Than Jake, and Reel Big Fish.

Anthrax’s amazing collaboration with Public Enemy, “Bring the Noise,” is probably my favourite track from Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 2, and you can’t go wrong with “Cyco Vision” by Suicidal Tendencies, which was first featured in the original Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater. Old-school fans previously disappointed by their absence are sure to be happy about these inclusions. I know I am!

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 boasts a soundtrack of over 30 tracks, an eclectic mix of punk, ska, rock, hip-hop, and funk. You can check it out on Spotify.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.