Luke Plunkett

Published 4 hours ago: July 20, 2020 at 2:03 pm -
Filed to:nintendo direct
nintendo switch
Image: Nintendo
Image: Nintendo

At 10am ET/7am PT tomorrow, Nintendo will be hosting the first ever Nintendo Direct Mini, “a series focused on titles from our development & publishing partners”, where there’ll be “updates on a small group of previously-announced Nintendo Switch games”.

  • I won’t be watching this Nintendo Direct Mini Partner Showcase at midnight tonight I think I will watch the Nintendo Direct Mini Partner Showcase replay tomorrow morning before I head off to work.
    Now that Catherine: Full Body is out now on Nintendo Switch and given a 9/10 I hope we get some more details from ATLUS in tonight’s Nintendo Direct Mini Partner Showcase because with ATLUS releasing 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim on the PS4 which is coming out on September 8 this year.
    Could this mean we could get more details from ATLUS on the upcoming Shin Megami Tensei V game coming to Nintendo Switch which I’m hoping will be the original Persona 5 and maybe Persona 5 Scramble coming to Nintendo Switch in the West? I guess we’ll just have to wait until tonight to find out.
    Also I hope we get an announcement on all three Mario games making a comeback to the Nintendo Switch to celebrate Mario’s 35th anniversary and to mark 35 years since Nintendo released the first Super Mario Bros game that came out on the Famicom in Japan.
    Tonight’s Nintendo Direct Mini Partner Showcase is only going to last 10 minutes and there will not be any announcements on upcoming Nintendo Switch games. from first-party publishers.
    But I am expecting some announcements from third-party publishers like ATLUS on the upcoming Shin Megami Tensei V game and hopefully see all three Mario games make a comeback on Nintendo Switch to celebrate Mario’s 35th anniversary.

