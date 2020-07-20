At 10am ET/7am PT tomorrow, Nintendo will be hosting the first ever Nintendo Direct Mini, “a series focused on titles from our development & publishing partners”, where there’ll be “updates on a small group of previously-announced Nintendo Switch games”.
On 7/20 we'll debut the first #NintendoDirect Mini: Partner Showcase, a series focused on titles from our development & publishing partners. We'll share a few updates on a small group of previously-announced #NintendoSwitch games. Check out the full video release at 7am PT. pic.twitter.com/GbEbxVL6fD
— Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) July 20, 2020