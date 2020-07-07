Baki the Grappler, But In The Flesh

Long-running manga Baki the Grappler recently got a new anime adaptation on Netflix. It follows the exploits of macho Baki Hanma in the underground fighting world. Imagine Baki for real, minus the brutal battles but with the muscles. Meet bodybuilder Naotaka Yokokawa.
The resemblance between Baki and Yokokawa has been pointed out on Twitter, and it’s something the weightlifter is well aware of — to the point that he’s uploaded a comparison photo with a life-sized statue of him and the grappler.
僕の人生を救ってもらった、憧れの男の息子と????????
まさかこんな日がくるとは???? pic.twitter.com/X66b8Jvm3L
— 横川尚隆 (@YokokawaNaotaka) June 28, 2020
According to Yokokawa, Baki the Grappler “saved” him, and he’s long looked up to the character’s father Yujiro Hanma.
Even the anime’s official account has tweeted out its surprise at how Yokokawa looks like Baki in the flesh.
アニメ『バキ』大擂台賽編オフィシャルサポーター・横川尚隆が筋スタに登場ッッhttps://t.co/Ja1DtCKmRM
本当にこれが生身の人間か!? と思ってしまうほど、無駄のない洗練された肉体ッッ
ぜひバキと見比べてみてくださいッッ#完全に一致#バキ #バキ #バキアニメ #筋スタ #横川尚隆 pic.twitter.com/B0PB9mckCI
— アニメ『バキ』大擂台賽編 公式アカウント (@baki_anime) May 22, 2020
The pro bodybuilder has done promotional work for the anime — for good reason, he very much looks like real-life Baki!
範馬勇次郎様に憧れてトレーニング始めて気づけばボディビル日本一になってて、気づけばバキのオフィシャルサポーターに????????
6月4日からNetflixッッ
7月からは地上波ッッ
あぁ勇次郎様。あなたのおかげで僕は今、強く、元気に、楽しく生きています。僕は少しはあなたに近づけていますか。。？#バキ pic.twitter.com/aYo0BOOvTr
— 横川尚隆 (@YokokawaNaotaka) May 7, 2020
If you are into weightlifting or muscles, do follow Yokokawa on Twitter!
