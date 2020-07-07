See Games Differently

Boom! It’s Super Mario Bros. With John Madden’s Commentary

Luke Plunkett

Image: Kotaku
There’s a generation of kids who will only know John Madden as the guy whose name is on the football game’s box, and not as one of the best commentators to have ever worked in professional sports. For them (and all of us, really): a guy impersonating Madden talking Mario through level 1-1 of Super Mario Bros.

This clip below is the work of comedian and professional sports impersonator Frank Caliendo, who not only does an S-rank John Madden, but a very good Pat Summerall as well.

I am very sorry Frank, but you’re now going to have to do 10,000 of these, with Sonic next.

