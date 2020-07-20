Bulk Up Your Pile Of Shame With These Games Under $30

Cheap game deals are the perfect way to bulk up your library, picking up those titles you’ve been meaning to get around to forever or to take a chance on something you usually couldn’t validate buying at full price. Regardless of your reason, you can currently nab all of these games for under $30. If you do most of your gaming on a PS4, you definitely want to pay attention. Stack your pile of shame to the heavens!

O’ Valley of Plenty, what a deal! Based on the fantasy book series by Andrzej Sapkowski and created by CD Projekt Red, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is easily one of my favourite games of the past decade. You play as Geralt of Rivia, a Witcher who travels the land slaying monsters and searching for his adopted daughter who is currently being pursued by the Wild Hunt.

For $26.99, this Game of The Year Edition of The Witcher 3 comes bundled with the Hearts of Stone and Blood and Wine expansions, along with 16 DLCs. If you’ve never played The Witcher 3 before, there’s already a lot to do in the base game and that additional content really makes this deal a no brainer.

When it comes to David Cage, your mileage may vary. You either think he’s a brilliant auteur or one of the most frustrating designers currently working in games. If you’re in the former camp, you can currently pick up his most recent game, Detroit: Become Human for $29.49, saving yourself 46% off ($25.46) the RRP.

Released in 2018, Detroit: Become Human is set in a near-future Detroit and follows the crisscrossing paths of three androids — Kara, a housekeeper who has gained artificial consciousness; Connor, a police investigator who hunts down autonomous androids; and Markus, who has also developed consciousness and has dedicated his life to freeing fellow androids. If you’re someone who loves quick time events and the most minute dialogue options having huge repercussions to your progression, this is the game for you.

Rage 2 is the kind of game you probably wouldn’t play unless the price was right. Depending on your console of choice, you can grab the apocalyptic open-world shooter for $15 to $17. (You’ll save $74.95 on the PC edition, and $80.95 on the PS4 and Xbox One editions.)

While Rage 2‘s story isn’t anything special — most of the time it comes across as poor man’s Borderlands — the gameplay is a lot of fun. Created by Avalanche Studios, the studio behind the Just Cause series, it is full of ludicrous, over-the-top gunplay. If you’ve got an FPS itch that needs scratching, Rage 2 goes alright.

Do we really need to sell you on FIFA 20? For $24 you too can scream at your TV because your defence line let your opponent walk a goal into the net. What makes FIFA 20 stand out from other incarnations is the inclusion of the VOLTA Football mode, which lets you play smaller street or futsal matches.

You can score FIFA 20 for $24 on the PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch. Depending on your console of choice, this deal will save $45.99 to $75.99.

If you’re a fan of psychological thrillers, you should consider picking up Hidden Agenda for $18.10. In it, you play as homicide detective Becky Marney and district attorney Felicity Graves, who are currently investigating a serial killer known as The Trapper.

If you’re after a game that’s very story-driven, this is a solid pick. A genuinely compelling murder mystery, Hidden Agenda features a lot of quick time events where your choice helps shape the narrative. There’s an extra layer of fun to be had when you play it with friends as the game uses the PS4’s PlayLink feature, which allows others to vote on those decisions.

