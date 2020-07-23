See Games Differently

Carrion’s Current Switch Icon Is A Monster Vagina

Mike Fahey

Published 2 hours ago: July 24, 2020 at 4:30 am -
Filed to:carrion
devolver digitalgrossiconphobia game studioswitchswitch icon
I play many different genres. (Screenshot: Nintendo)
I play many different genres. (Screenshot: Nintendo)

Phobia Game Studio’s Carrion, out today for Switch, Xbox One, and PC, is a nifty “reverse horror” game in which players control a terrifying alien monster stalking a remote science outpost. Its Switch icon is a pretty gory-looking vagina suspended by meaty tentacles. It’s due to be changed soon.

To be fair, the star of Carrion is a tentacled beast with a gaping maw at its centre, ready to tear screaming humans apart with its gnashing teeth. Check out the creature in the trailer below. The icon is almost spot-on.

“Almost,” I say, because the Switch icon lacks the toothy bits. Maybe they are hidden and only pop out at specific times. Here is the uncensored version of the icon.

Two notes here. One, my wife said the icon could also be an anus. Two, look how happy Paper Mario is about the whole thing.

I reached out to PR for publisher Devolver Digital, who said that a new, updated icon is already under review for the Switch version of Carrion. I am not sure how that makes me feel.

More Carrion

Carrion: The Kotaku Review

In Carrion you move so fast, so malevolently, it’s genuinely unsettling… even though you’re the one in control. And controlling this repellent offal-beast is never better than when you prepare surprise attacks for well-armed military forces.

Read more
Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.