Celebrate the 4th Of July With Video Gaming’s Finest Fireworks!

The evening sky is overrated. Don’t go there for awesome fireworks. Look at these clips of video gaming’s best fireworks. We’ve got to start with Mario.

Update 7/4/18: This post originally appeared July 4, 2015. It’s been edited to include Monster Hunter: World and Far Cry 5.

Update 7/4/19: This post has been edited to include Tetris Effect, The Division 2, Fortnite, and Kingdom Hearts 3.

Update 7/4/20: This post has been edited to include GTA Online and Gran Turismo Sport. Also, some videos that were no longer available were replaced with new videos.

Fantavision, the PlayStation 2’s fireworks-gaming classic.

Final Fantasy XIII: Fireworks Edition

Boom Boom Rocket (Like DDR but with fireworks)

Big Bang Mini, an obscure one on the Nintendo DS.

Left 4 Dead? This seems wrong.

Assassin’s Creed II. Just the last bit of this clip.

Gran Turismo Sport. Go figure.

Colonisation (I love the name of this video: “Colonisation Gameplay (SPOILER) – Video 18: INDEPENDENCE (End sequence)“ … it’s like, spoiler: The British Empire loses!

Minecraft, of course.

Batman: Arkham Asylum. I forgot this game had any. Thanks, Giant Bomb, for your awesome fireworks-in-games list. I had to peek to remember this one.

Peggle. Well, Peggle hacked.

Animal Crossing.

Forza Horizon 2

Majora’s Mask, of course.

Hitman, at sunset in Paris, France.

Fallout 4, courtesy of the Contraptions Workshop DLC.

Monster Hunter: World.

Far Cry 5 gives you fireworks when you liberate outposts and areas, such as Holland Valley, below.

Tetris Effect has some fireworks when you’re doing well.

The Division 2 has some fireworks you can set off with a well-placed shot.

Kingdom Hearts 3 has a whole fireworks train.

Fortnite’s New Year’s event had fireworks.

There’s also a fireworks wrap for your weapons.

Look at all the pretty colors ???? The new Fireworks Wrap is in the Item Shop now! pic.twitter.com/BmOhJDP7Th — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) July 4, 2019

GTA Online adds a firework launcher every year around certain holidays, including for the 4th of July.

Forza Horizon 4 also has fireworks!