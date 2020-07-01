Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time Won’t Have Microtransactions

After a week of speculation, Crash Bandicoot 4 developers Toys for Bob have shot down concerns over microtransactions. The rumour surfaced after a Microsoft Store listing slapped the game with the ‘in-app purchases’ label. Toys For Bob didn’t clarify why the label appeared, but they indicated Microsoft could’ve erred.

Digital pre-orders for Crash Bandicoot 4 will include two exclusive skins for Coco and Crash based on 90s surf outfits. The ‘Totally Tubular’ bonuses are likely what’s set off Microsoft’s alarm bells, but Toys for Bob has made it clear this bonus does not indicate microtransactions will be available in-game.

For fans of the classic franchise, it’s welcome news. Microtransactions have plagued AAA titles, with developers and publishers scrambling to make games more profitable. With each generation, games become larger and more expensive to produce ⁠— yet the retail cost remains the same. It’s led to a system where predatory microtransactions are considered a necessity to turn a profit.

According to Toys for Bob, Crash Bandicoot 4 will not adhere to this model.

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time was announced mid-June following several leaks and teases for a new Crash mask. This go around, Crash will take on a bunch of new challenges inspired by the classic game trilogy. We’ve already seen a bunch of new gameplay, including new looks for Crash, new abilities, new collectables and worlds filled with gorgeous scenery.

Fans have been waiting years for a true sequel to the original Crash Bandicoot trilogy (the PlayStation 2 era of the franchise is not acknowledged) and it looks set to be a real treat when it finally releases. While the inclusion of microtransactions would likely not dampen excitement for the game overall, it’s still relieving to hear it will be strictly microtransaction-free.

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time releases October 2 for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. It won’t include microtransactions — but if you pre-order from the Microsoft Store, you will get two totally rad skins. Alternatively, don’t pre-order video games.