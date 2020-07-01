See Games Differently

Crysis Remastered Has Been Delayed By A Few Weeks

Alex Walker

Alex Walker

Published 2 hours ago: July 2, 2020 at 9:04 am -
Filed to:au
crysis remasteredcrytek
crysis remastered

Only a day after being officially unveiled to the world, Crysis Remastered has been delayed so the developers can further refine and polish the game.

The game’s release was unwillingly revealed by the Microsoft Store yesterday. That was only a few weeks after the storefront lifted the lid on Star Wars: Squadrons, before EA was ready.

Unsurprisingly, there was a bit of backlash when the store page went live. Some users recoiled at the quality of the trailer and, miserably, the developers announced that the game was being pushed back “by a few weeks” following the feedback.

“The features you’re looking forward to are already set, but we want to take the time on polishing the game,” the devs said in a tweet. “We hope you understand what we’re up to — and that you stay with us while we take the time to make a few more improvements.”

The statement says the “launch date and trailer premiere” are being delayed by a few weeks, so this doesn’t sound like an especially major delay. The game was originally due to launch on July 23. This would push the release to some time in late August or early September, roughly.

 

 

 

About the Author

Alex Walker

Alex Walker

Alex Walker is Kotaku's editor, who writes about the video games industry.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.