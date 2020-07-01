Crysis Remastered Has Been Delayed By A Few Weeks

Only a day after being officially unveiled to the world, Crysis Remastered has been delayed so the developers can further refine and polish the game.

The game’s release was unwillingly revealed by the Microsoft Store yesterday. That was only a few weeks after the storefront lifted the lid on Star Wars: Squadrons, before EA was ready.

Unsurprisingly, there was a bit of backlash when the store page went live. Some users recoiled at the quality of the trailer and, miserably, the developers announced that the game was being pushed back “by a few weeks” following the feedback.

“The features you’re looking forward to are already set, but we want to take the time on polishing the game,” the devs said in a tweet. “We hope you understand what we’re up to — and that you stay with us while we take the time to make a few more improvements.”

The statement says the “launch date and trailer premiere” are being delayed by a few weeks, so this doesn’t sound like an especially major delay. The game was originally due to launch on July 23. This would push the release to some time in late August or early September, roughly.