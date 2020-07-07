See Games Differently

Dark Souls Is Presumably Easier With Assault Rifles

Luke Plunkett

Published 2 hours ago: July 7, 2020 at 10:00 am -
Filed to:dark souls
mods
Screenshot: Forsakensilver
Screenshot: Forsakensilver

A crossbow is an elegant weapon for a more civilized age, but it also lacks the stopping power of, say, an M16.

Via PC Gamer, this mod called Modern Firearm by Forsakensilver does what it says on the box: it replaces a bunch of Dark Souls’ ranged weapons with “modern” (though some examples are stretching the definition of that word) stuff like an AK, a Thompson SMG, sniper rifle, MP5 and Resident Evil’s shotgun.

Screenshot: Forsakensilver

If you’re wondering how will this affect your meticulously-rehearsed strategies, it’s “not a balanced mod, and is just made for fun.”

You can download it here.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.