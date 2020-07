Dragonball Figures Look Even Cooler With New Paint Jobs

Know how to make already badass Dragonball figurines and statues look even better? Have some incredibly talented artists add a new coat of paint.

Previously, we’ve seen anime-style paint on Gundam models, and today, let’s look at them on Dragonball — namely, let’s see how repainting the statues and figurines can make them even cooler.

Below are some standouts from Twitter.

If you are curious how an repaint can change a figure, this flowchart should help explain:

Not all the repaints, however, are looking to anime for inspiration, such as the Goku repaint inspired by a manga cover.

Below is a fascinating comparison. Which version do you like the best?