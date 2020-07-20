Everything Announced During Today’s Nintendo Direct Mini

Today, Nintendo hosted an 8-minute Direct focused on third-party games. That means we didn’t get a look at Metroid Prime 4, the Breath of the Wild sequel, new Smash Fighters Pass characters, Pokémon’s Crown Tundra DLC, or any of the reportedly 9,000 Mario remasters in the works. Still, it was a Nintendo Direct! In 2020! Though small, it wasn’t nothing. Here’s everything Nintendo announced.

Cadence of Hyrule is getting more Zelda DLC.

The enjoyable musical Zelda adventure game, Cadence of Hyrule, is getting new content. It’ll be spread over three $US6 ($9) DLC packs. The first, out today, adds five new characters, including Impa and Shadow Link. The second, the Melody Pack, features 39 songs! A third will feature Skull Kid from The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask on a new map. A version of the game containing all three DLC packs comes out on October 23.

Rogue Company is a third-person multiplayer shooter.

You’ve probably played this — or something exactly like it — before. It’ll be nice to play something like this on Switch.

Screenshot: Nintendo

WWE 2K Battlegrounds brings WWE gaming back to Switch.

The recently-announced arcade-style WWE Battlegrounds, is coming to Switch and could hardly be anything other than an improvement from the technical disaster that was 2017’s Switch version of WWE 2K18. The 2K series has skipped Switch since then and is in fact skipping this year on all platforms in favour of a much-needed overhaul. In its place is the more over-the-top Battlegrounds, which comes out on September 18.

Shin Megami Tensei III is getting a Switch release.

It’ll be out next spring. No specific release date. The game was originally released in the U.S. on the PS2 as Shin Megami Tensei: Nocturne. (The remaster is also coming to PS4.)

Oh, yeah, and Shin Megami Tensei V is coming out.

The next entry in Atlus’ popular post-apocalyptic role-playing game franchise is coming out next year with a simultaneous worldwide release. It’s still listed as a Nintendo exclusive.