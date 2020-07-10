See Games Differently

Far Cry 6 Seemingly Leaked In Hong Kong PlayStation Store Listing

2

Ethan Gach

Published 3 hours ago: July 10, 2020 at 10:35 pm -
Filed to:far cry
far cry 6giancarlo espositoplaystation store listingubisoft
Image: Ubisoft
Image: Ubisoft

An apparent listing for Far Cry 6 briefly appeared on the Hong Kong PlayStation Store earlier today, revealing some details about the game’s possible setting as well as a release date of early next year.

According to an English translation of the listing, which was captured in screenshots by ResetEra forum goers and a number of people on Twitter before it was taken down, the game will take place in a “tropical paradise” where local guerrilla fighters are trying to overthrow a ruthless dictator played by actor Giancarlo Esposito, best known for playing the drug kingpin Gus Fring in Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul.

Kotaku was not able to view the listing before it was taken down, and Ubisoft did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The listing also included a possible release date of February 18, 2021 and details about upgrading to from the PS4 version to the PS5 version of the game. “This Digital Far Cry 6 PlayStation 4 game gives access to the corresponding Far Cry 6 PlayStation 5 digital version at no additional cost, when available,” the English version of the captured listing reads. It’s unclear if that would mean Far Cry 6 won’t come to PS5 until some time after it launches on PS4.

Esposito’s role as the game’s villain appears to fit with earlier statements by the actor that he would be starring in a major upcoming game. “This video game I did; which is going to be huge. Can’t really mention,” Esposito told Collider in an interview earlier this month. We’ll likely learn more about Far Cry 6 this Sunday during Ubisoft’s Not-E3 “Forward” press conference.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Comments

  • Giancarlo Esposito!!!!!!!! Hell yes!

    Michael Mando also hinted recently that he was doing something with the role of Vaas? That’s weird, but not out of the realm of possibility? I wonder if perhaps, we’re going to see a return of the character in a prequel fashion? What if that kid is a young Vaas?

    Oh wow, what if you PLAY as Vaas??? :O

    Reply

  • I really hope they do something different with the main villain.

    They have all essentially been the same since Far Cry 3. Do something different other than the charismatic leader who is also a little mentally unstable

    Reply

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.