Far Cry 6 Seemingly Leaked In Hong Kong PlayStation Store Listing

An apparent listing for Far Cry 6 briefly appeared on the Hong Kong PlayStation Store earlier today, revealing some details about the game’s possible setting as well as a release date of early next year.

According to an English translation of the listing, which was captured in screenshots by ResetEra forum goers and a number of people on Twitter before it was taken down, the game will take place in a “tropical paradise” where local guerrilla fighters are trying to overthrow a ruthless dictator played by actor Giancarlo Esposito, best known for playing the drug kingpin Gus Fring in Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul.

Kotaku was not able to view the listing before it was taken down, and Ubisoft did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The listing also included a possible release date of February 18, 2021 and details about upgrading to from the PS4 version to the PS5 version of the game. “This Digital Far Cry 6 PlayStation 4 game gives access to the corresponding Far Cry 6 PlayStation 5 digital version at no additional cost, when available,” the English version of the captured listing reads. It’s unclear if that would mean Far Cry 6 won’t come to PS5 until some time after it launches on PS4.

Esposito’s role as the game’s villain appears to fit with earlier statements by the actor that he would be starring in a major upcoming game. “This video game I did; which is going to be huge. Can’t really mention,” Esposito told Collider in an interview earlier this month. We’ll likely learn more about Far Cry 6 this Sunday during Ubisoft’s Not-E3 “Forward” press conference.