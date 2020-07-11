Fly High, Space Biker

This week on Snapshots: More Last of Us Part 2 photos, a creepy swamp, a big skull, an impressive deer, and a biker in the stars.

The Last of Us Part 2 (Screenshot: Christopher Hegland (Email)

Gran Turismo Sport (Screenshot: Heath Gardner (Email)

“Where we’re going, we don’t need roads. But we might need a parachute.”

Kotaku Snapshots is a weekly look at some of the best, funniest and coolest screenshots players have taken in their favourite games.

If you have a cool screenshot you want to share with me, I’m @Zwiezenz on Twitter. Or post your photos on Twitter using the hashtag #Ksnapshots. You can also email me. Please provide a screenshot, a name, and the game’s title OR a link to the photo with that info.