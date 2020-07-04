Get Over Here!!!

See Games Differently

Zack Zwiezen

Published 4 hours ago: July 5, 2020 at 6:00 am -
Filed to:photo mode
photographyspider-manthe last of us part iivirtual photography

This week on Snapshots: Some more Last of Us 2 photos, a demon covered in sparks, a sad angel, some gorgeous environments, and a Spider-Man spiral.

Concrete Genie (Screenshot: Heath Gardner (Email)

One day, people will stop taking amazing screenshots in Spider-Man. But today is not that day.

Kotaku Snapshots is a weekly look at some of the best, funniest and coolest screenshots players have taken in their favourite games.

If you have a cool screenshot you want to share with me, I’m @Zwiezenz on Twitter. Or post your photos on Twitter using the hashtag #Ksnapshots. You can also email me. Please provide a screenshot, a name and the game’s title OR a link to the photo with that info.

