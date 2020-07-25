Ghost of Tsushima Has The Best Photo Mode

This week on Snapshots: Ghost of Tsushima might have the best photo mode I’ve ever seen and folks are using it to take some amazing shots. So this week, most of the pics are from that game. Though there are few shots from other games like Death Stranding mixed in below.

Ghost of Tsushima (Screenshot: August Narducci - Email)

Each time I see amazing screenshots for this game I get the urge to buy it and play it. I’m trying to finish other games first! Stop being pretty, Ghost of Tsushima.

