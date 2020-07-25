See Games Differently

Ghost of Tsushima Has The Best Photo Mode

Zack Zwiezen

Published 2 hours ago: July 26, 2020 at 6:00 am -
Filed to:ghost of tsushima
photo modephotographyphotomodesamuraiscreenshotsvirtual photography
Gif: Sony / Sucker Punch
Gif: Sony / Sucker Punch

This week on Snapshots: Ghost of Tsushima might have the best photo mode I’ve ever seen and folks are using it to take some amazing shots. So this week, most of the pics are from that game. Though there are few shots from other games like Death Stranding mixed in below.

Ghost of Tsushima (Screenshot: August Narducci - Email)

Each time I see amazing screenshots for this game I get the urge to buy it and play it. I’m trying to finish other games first! Stop being pretty, Ghost of Tsushima.

Kotaku Snapshots is a weekly look at some of the best, funniest and coolest screenshots players have taken in their favourite games.

If you have a cool screenshot you want to share with me, I’m @Zwiezenz on Twitter. Or post your photos on Twitter using the hashtag #Ksnapshots. You can also email me. Please provide a screenshot, a name, and the game’s title OR a link to the photo with that info.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.