Ghost Of Tsushima’s Photo Mode Is Just Stunning

Published 1 hour ago: July 16, 2020 at 10:00 pm -
It’s easy to get lost in the world of Ghost of TsushimaEvery corner of the game is a work of art, from gorgeous mountain landscapes to bamboo forests, relaxing springs and beyond.

Jin Sakai’s long journey is filled with stunning locales, so it should be a relief to know the game’s photo mode is certainly up to capturing the beauty of the game.

In addition to various filters, colour toggles and camera placement, Ghost of Tsushima‘s photo mode also offers drifting particles, incremental time of day changes, lighting shifts, different costuming for Jin and various photo quality tweaks.

You can make Jin laugh, cry or smile. You can increase particles or speed them up. You can add falling leaves or pollen. You can change the weather.

No matter where you are, you can pause the action and get snapping from any angle you like. Mid-swing, mid-battle or just running through some fields — everything is fair game. You can even get some killer action shots if you snap a photo at just the right angle. There’s plenty to see in Ghost of Tsushima and it’s easy to waste hours just snapping away.

Below, you can check out some of the most stunning locations in Ghost of Tsushima, courtesy of the game’s fantastic in-game photo mode.

Yes, you can pet the fox.

We hope your journey with the game is just as stunning.

Ghost of Tsushima releases on July 17 for PlayStation 4. Check out the cheapest local prices for the game here and stay tuned to Kotaku Australia for more guides, impressions and adventures.

