Giant Gundam Will Be Built In China

Next year, a one-to-one scale Freedom Gundam from Mobile Suit Gundam Seed will be erected in Shanghai. This is the first official life-sized Gundam to be built outside Japan.

However, it’s not the first life-sized one to go up in China. Way back in 2009, a totally unofficial (and orange!) giant Gundam knock-off statue went up in Szechwan but was taken down due to copyright issues.

The 17.98 m Freedom Gundam is slated to be built in front of the Japanese-owned Mitsui Shopping Park LaLaport Shanghai Jinqiao next year. Another new, life-sized Gundam is also scheduled to be unveiled in Yokohama.