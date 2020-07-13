See Games Differently

Giant Gundam Will Be Built In China

Brian Ashcraft

Published 3 hours ago: July 13, 2020 at 8:00 pm -
Filed to:anime
chinagundamsunrise

Next year, a one-to-one scale Freedom Gundam from Mobile Suit Gundam Seed will be erected in Shanghai. This is the first official life-sized Gundam to be built outside Japan.

However, it’s not the first life-sized one to go up in China. Way back in 2009, a totally unofficial (and orange!) giant Gundam knock-off statue went up in Szechwan but was taken down due to copyright issues. 

The 17.98 m Freedom Gundam is slated to be built in front of the Japanese-owned Mitsui Shopping Park LaLaport Shanghai Jinqiao next year. Another new, life-sized Gundam is also scheduled to be unveiled in Yokohama. 

