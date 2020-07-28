Gonna Buckle Some Swashes

MinJi K Yoon is an artist at Powerhouse, an animation studio that has worked on games like The Banner Saga and Mortal Kombat.
You can see more of her stuff at her ArtStation page.
MinJi K Yoon is an artist at Powerhouse, an animation studio that has worked on games like The Banner Saga and Mortal Kombat.
You can see more of her stuff at her ArtStation page.
Now you can get the top stories from Kotaku delivered to your inbox. Enter your email below.
By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Log in to comment on this story!Log in