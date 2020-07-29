The Best Deals From Green Man Gaming’s Big Summer Sale

Green Man Gaming’s latest Summer Sale has some sizzling hot deals on the latest and greatest in PC gaming. From Death Stranding for $79.96 to deals on Borderlands, Assassin’s Creed and more, we check out the best of what’s on offer.

In great news for gamers who love to settle down with a friend in co-op, there’s a bunch of great multiplayer titles now on sale including Overcooked! 2, GTFO, Civilization VI and Mordhau.

There’s also plenty of adventure games, puzzlers and shooters to choose from, so let’s dive in with the best deals around.

In addition to these savings, all Lego games are currently at least 50% off at Green Man Gaming. Lego: Marvel Avengers, Lego Marvel Superheroes and Lego Batman 1-3 are all going for $7.24 while newer titles like Lego DC Super-Villains and Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2 are around $15.

You can view the full sales line-up at the Green Man Gaming Summer Sale hub.

If you spot anything you like or have something to recommend, swing on down to the comment section and tell your fellow Kotaku readers all about it.

