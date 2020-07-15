See Games Differently

Here’s The Cheapest Copies Of Death Stranding On PC

Alex Walker

Alex Walker

Published 2 hours ago: July 15, 2020 at 12:09 pm -
Filed to:affiliate
aucheapest copiesdealsdeath stranding
death stranding pc
Image: Death Stranding

Kojima’s “book-like video game” is finally on PC, and the PC is absolutely where you want to play Death Stranding if you can. So if you’re looking to pick up a copy, here’s the best Death Stranding deal available to Australians.

The cheapest copy you can get is available for $68 through Gamebillet, the only online retailer to charge under $75. Otherwise, it’s a AAA experience with a price tag to match. WinGameStore, another outlet you don’t see a lot of, is also offering Australian keys for a decent $68.99.

Interesting one, that. Not as much competition from the major digital outlets when it comes to Death Stranding, although I wonder if it’s partially down to concerns that the PC fanbase might not be that keen on Kojima’s adventure.

And so far, they might be rightDeath Stranding is currently sitting 26th on Steam’s current top games, with a peak player count of 32,515 — in the same territory as games like Hearts of Iron IV7 Days to DieStardew Valley and Elder Scrolls Online. I’d expect the numbers to pick up a little more tomorrow, and it obviously doesn’t track users playing on the Epic Game Store.

Either way, Death Stranding plays damn well on PC and a hell of a lot different to most games on the market. If you’re unsure, or want a refresher, check out our video and written reviews of the PS4 version from last year. There’s a lot to unpack.

READ MORE
Death Stranding: The Kotaku Review
READ MORE
Death Stranding On PC Is Absolutely The Game's Best Version

As Kotaku editors we write about stuff we like and think you'll like too. Kotaku often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

About the Author

Alex Walker

Alex Walker

Alex Walker is Kotaku's editor, who writes about the video games industry.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.