Here’s The Cheapest Copies Of Death Stranding On PC

Kojima’s “book-like video game” is finally on PC, and the PC is absolutely where you want to play Death Stranding if you can. So if you’re looking to pick up a copy, here’s the best Death Stranding deal available to Australians.

The cheapest copy you can get is available for $68 through Gamebillet, the only online retailer to charge under $75. Otherwise, it’s a AAA experience with a price tag to match. WinGameStore, another outlet you don’t see a lot of, is also offering Australian keys for a decent $68.99.

Interesting one, that. Not as much competition from the major digital outlets when it comes to Death Stranding, although I wonder if it’s partially down to concerns that the PC fanbase might not be that keen on Kojima’s adventure.

And so far, they might be right. Death Stranding is currently sitting 26th on Steam’s current top games, with a peak player count of 32,515 — in the same territory as games like Hearts of Iron IV, 7 Days to Die, Stardew Valley and Elder Scrolls Online. I’d expect the numbers to pick up a little more tomorrow, and it obviously doesn’t track users playing on the Epic Game Store.

Either way, Death Stranding plays damn well on PC and a hell of a lot different to most games on the market. If you’re unsure, or want a refresher, check out our video and written reviews of the PS4 version from last year. There’s a lot to unpack.

