Here’s Where To Watch Today’s Xbox Series X Showcase

To Infinite, and beyond! Today, Microsoft is hosting an hour-long showcase. According to Xbox’s Aaron Greenberg, the event will laser-focus on upcoming games for Xbox platforms. That means we likely won’t get any hard info about the Xbox Series X price or release date. But hey, at least we get to see what Master Chief’s been up to. Who knows — we might even see his face. (Probably not.)

The showcase will stream live on YouTube starting at 12:00 ET, preceded by a pre-show starting at 11:00 ET. Plop down and watch the English-language stream below. Or, if you’re looking for streams in other languages, those can be found over at Xbox’s official YouTube channel.