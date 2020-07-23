See Games Differently

Here’s Where To Watch Today’s Xbox Series X Showcase

Ari Notis

Published 2 hours ago: July 24, 2020 at 12:45 am -
Filed to:event
halolivemicrosoftnewsxbox onexbox series x
Screenshot: 343 Industries / Microsoft
Screenshot: 343 Industries / Microsoft

To Infinite, and beyond! Today, Microsoft is hosting an hour-long showcase. According to Xbox’s Aaron Greenberg, the event will laser-focus on upcoming games for Xbox platforms. That means we likely won’t get any hard info about the Xbox Series X price or release date. But hey, at least we get to see what Master Chief’s been up to. Who knows — we might even see his face. (Probably not.)

The showcase will stream live on YouTube starting at 12:00 ET, preceded by a pre-show starting at 11:00 ET. Plop down and watch the English-language stream below. Or, if you’re looking for streams in other languages, those can be found over at Xbox’s official YouTube channel.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.