House Votes Down Amendment That Would Have Stopped The Military Recruiting Via Twitch

Following recent controversies surrounding the US military’s efforts to recruit teens via Twitch, Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez this week proposed an amendment that would have banned the armed forces from any further attempts. This evening, the proposal was voted down.

Amid Backlash, U.S. Army Retreats From Twitch The U.S. Army has dealt with sustained backlash over the past few weeks against its recruitment-oriented Twitch channel, which has banned viewers for asking about war crimes and hosted supposed giveaways that just dumped people out onto a recruitment page (which the Army has since claimed did enter viewers into... Read more

When presenting the amendment, Ocasio-Cortez gave a speech where she outlined the way Twitch is full of kids as young as 12-13, and that service in the military is far too serious a concern to be “gamified” in the way the Army and Navy have recently been caught trying:

U.S. Navy Follows Army In Banning Twitch Viewers Asking About War Crimes The U.S. Army and Navy might have different express purposes and a football rivalry, but they’re united in their shared passion for avoiding talk of war crimes. Soon after the Army took flak for banning viewers who asked about war crimes from its Twitch channel, the Navy is employing a... Read more

Despite this, and the fact that AOC’s own Democratic party controls the House, the amendment failed to pass when 103 Democrats joined Republicans in voting it down.

103 Democrats just joined Republicans to continue the military's predatory recruiting practices on Twitch pic.twitter.com/qhfngU5bke — jordan (@JordanUhl) July 30, 2020

For her part, and aside from the larger issue of trying to take on the military industrial complex, AOC had other issues involved in trying to gather support for the amendment:

Imagine trying to explain to your colleagues who are members of Congress what Twitch is ???? — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 30, 2020

The amendment specifically targeted the Pentagon’s budget, and would have stopped any funding being allocated towards recruitment efforts on Twitch.