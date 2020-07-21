How Japanese Arcades Are Trying To Protect Against The Novel Coronavirus

Japanese arcades are places where people gather. But in the age of covid-19, that’s difficult, especially with machines so close together and players touching the same buttons and joysticks.
The novel coronavirus has hurt business for arcades. Mikado, above, had to launch a crowdfunding effort to help make up for lost income.
As noted on Hachima, game centres are trying to help players social distance by setting up plastic barriers and sheets as well as requiring masks.
【特別企画】祝ゲーセン営業再開！ Withコロナの時代、プレーヤーが安心して遊べる運営とは？ タイトーステーション池袋西口店の“コロナ対策オペレ… https://t.co/gKH5dlR450 #タイトー #タイトーステーション pic.twitter.com/9Ga0HpjZD0
— GAME Watch (@game_watch) June 13, 2020
大宮のゲーセン久々きたらコロナ対策やってたわ pic.twitter.com/QDFgyIWzIx
— 千軍大佐 (@norintanmake) July 15, 2020
However, at these arcades, players aren’t required to wear masks while playing DDR.
とあるゲーセン、ダンレボが対策本気すぎて笑ったｗｗｗでも偉い????中はめっちゃ暑かった。マスクは念のためしたままにした。 pic.twitter.com/RQLS0O1zQ6
— ルンバorひぃ。 (@hiimarug) July 12, 2020
やべえw DDRが集中治療室みたいになってるw pic.twitter.com/RMbIdgHQpr
— ヌードル (@nodonuuru) July 13, 2020
Arcades are also disenfecting the machines to help prevent the spread of covid-19. Some are even asking players to wipe down the machines once they finish playing.
小池知事「これからは自らを守る自衛の時代。」
感染症が自己責任にされる怖さ。
「自粛から自衛へ」 東京アラート解除、ゲーセン再開も [新型コロナウイルス]：朝日新聞デジタル https://t.co/mGkLog0Dhz
— 白石草 (@hamemen) June 13, 2020
今ゲーセンってこういう対策してるのね。 pic.twitter.com/8wic8WkuYH
— ユリオ (@yulio3) July 18, 2020
ゲーセンもしっかり対策してる。 pic.twitter.com/2iM7os8ppR
— massda(ゆびぐらふ) (@ma_ss_da) July 4, 2020
Hrm… One concern is how air circulates indoors, so the plastic barriers might not be enough.
