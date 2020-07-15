See Games Differently

ICBM Wants You To Blow Up The Planet With Nukes

Luke Plunkett

Published 2 hours ago: July 15, 2020 at 10:30 am -
Filed to:icbm
strategy
Screenshot: ICBM
Screenshot: ICBM

Defcon, released in 2006, was an excellent (if also light-hearted) exercise in mutually assured destruction. The upcoming ICBM is looking to be a more modern take on the same subject matter, only without the light-hearted bit.

Published by strategy specialists Slitherine, it’s coming to PC…sometime in the future, and while a serious game about the destruction of civilisation does not sound like something particularly fun given 2020 is already so depressing on its own, it will ship with complete mod support, so maybe somebody could do something there to lighten the mood a little.

