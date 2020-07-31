It’s Time To Be Shrunk And Grounded Together

The latest game from The Outer Worlds and RPG experts Obsidian is out this week. And unsurprisingly, getting shrunk to the size of a pea is a totally different kettle of fish. It’s time to get Grounded.

For our weekly livestream, we’ll be running through Obsidian’s Honey I Shrunk The Kids-survival adventure. We’ll be playing from 2.30pm to 3.30pm AEST / 4.30-6.30pm NZST / 12.30pm-2.30pm AWST, and as always you can catch up through the stream below or directly on the Twitch page.

Today also marks the first I’ll be able to talk about a couple of games thanks to embargoes lifting, like Microsoft Flight Simulator and my experience with that and a preview build of Project CARS 3.

If you want to jump into our Aussie Discord server as well, you can do that via the widget below. We’ve got a lovely little community going, and you can ping myself or Leah any questions, or hang out with the other TAYbies. Highly recommended. Lot of cool people in there.

Also, if you have other ideas for things you’d like to see us stream — or talk about on stream — let us know!