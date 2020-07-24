It’s Time To Properly Appreciate The Aussie-Made Golf With Your Friends

It has been one hell of a week, and the best way to put some of that behind is to smash a tiny golf ball into orbit. Fortunately, there’s a very good Australian game that lets you do that.

I’m talking Golf with Your Friends, which has been kicking around on Steam for ages before finally leaving Early Access earlier this year. It’s been added to Xbox Game Pass as well, and that’s how Leah and I will be passing the time.

We’ll be playing Golf with Your Friends live on the Kotaku Australia Twitch channel below from 1.30pm-2.30pm AEST / 3.30pm-4.30pm NZST / 11.30am-12.30pm AWST. We’ll also be chatting about this morning’s Xbox Games Showcase, what we’ve been playing lately (or as much as we can talk about it, since there’s a couple of embargoes at play).

If you haven’t given us a follow yet, please do — it’s a big help. And for some reason, as I’m writing this, it’s making me think about Marbles on Stream. Marbles is always a great time.