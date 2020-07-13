The Best Deals From JB Hi-Fi’s Latest 2 For $40 Sale

JB Hi-Fi’s classic 2 for $40 game sale is happening once again with deals on some great PlayStation 4 and Xbox One games. It’s an eclectic mix this time around, with everything from Scribblenauts Showdown to Final Fantasy XII and Fallout 4 on special.
Most of PlayStation’s PlayLink party titles are also available for cheap. They’re great fun with the right group of people — just make sure you’re maintaining good social distancing practices if you choose to throw a games party.
Here’s the best games you can pick’n’mix in JB Hi-Fi’s latest 2 for $40 sale.
- 11:11 Memories Retold (PS4 | XBO)
- Chimparty (PlayLink/PS4)
- DiRT Rally (PS4)
- Hidden Agenda (PlayLink/Ps4)
- Homefront: The Revolution (PS4)
- Fallout 4 (PS4 | XBO)
- Frantics (Playlink/PS4)
- Final Fantasy Type-0 HD (PS4)
- Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age (PS4)
- Knowledge Is Power (Playlink/PS4)
- Knowledge Is Power: Decades (PS4)
- Mass Effect Andromeda (PS4 | XBO)
- Matterfall (PS4)
- Murdered: Soul Suspect (PS4 | XBO)
- Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 (XBO)
- Okami HD (XBO)
- OnRush (PS4 | XBO)
- Project CARS (XBO)
- Resident Evil 5 (PS4)
- Scribblenauts Showdown (PS4 | XBO)
- Shadow Warrior (PS4 | XBO)
- Tearaway Unfolded (PS4)
- The Crew ANZ Limited Edition (XBO)
- Thief (XBO)
- This War Of Mine: The Little Ones (XBO)
- Watch_Dogs ANZ Special Edition (XBO)
- World of Final Fantasy (PS4)
- Worlds of Magic: Planar Conquest (PS4)
- Yooka-Laylee (PS4 | XBO)
Other highlights here are World of Final Fantasy, a great adventure through the history of the Final Fantasy franchise and Scribblenauts Showdown, a very underrated party game where you use wordplay to solve fun puzzles and fight your friends.
If you’re looking to raid the bargain bin, JB Hi-Fi also has some great games going for ultra cheap. Here’s the best picks of the bunch.
- Anthem (PS4 | XBO) – $4
- Batman: The Telltale Series (PS4 | XBO) – $9
- Darksiders III (PS4 | XBO) – $9
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided (PS4 | XBO) – $9
- Far Cry: New Dawn (PS4 | XBO) – $19
- Metal Gar Solid V: The Phantom Pain (PS4 | XBO) – $9
- Middle-Earth: Shadow of War (PS4 | XBO) – $9
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider (PS4 | XBO) – $9
You can find every deal and more at the JB Hi-Fi website.
