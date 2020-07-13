The Best Deals From JB Hi-Fi’s Latest 2 For $40 Sale

JB Hi-Fi’s classic 2 for $40 game sale is happening once again with deals on some great PlayStation 4 and Xbox One games. It’s an eclectic mix this time around, with everything from Scribblenauts Showdown to Final Fantasy XII and Fallout 4 on special.

Most of PlayStation’s PlayLink party titles are also available for cheap. They’re great fun with the right group of people — just make sure you’re maintaining good social distancing practices if you choose to throw a games party.

Here’s the best games you can pick’n’mix in JB Hi-Fi’s latest 2 for $40 sale.

11:11 Memories Retold (PS4 | XBO)

Chimparty (PlayLink/PS4)

DiRT Rally (PS4)

Hidden Agenda (PlayLink/Ps4)

Homefront: The Revolution (PS4)

Fallout 4 (PS4 | XBO)

Frantics (Playlink/PS4)

Final Fantasy Type-0 HD (PS4)

Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age (PS4)

Knowledge Is Power (Playlink/PS4)

Knowledge Is Power: Decades (PS4)

Mass Effect Andromeda (PS4 | XBO)

Matterfall (PS4)

Murdered: Soul Suspect (PS4 | XBO)

Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 (XBO)

Okami HD (XBO)

OnRush (PS4 | XBO)

Project CARS (XBO)

Resident Evil 5 (PS4)

Scribblenauts Showdown (PS4 | XBO)

Shadow Warrior (PS4 | XBO)

Tearaway Unfolded (PS4)

The Crew ANZ Limited Edition (XBO)

Thief (XBO)

This War Of Mine: The Little Ones (XBO)

Watch_Dogs ANZ Special Edition (XBO)

World of Final Fantasy (PS4)

Worlds of Magic: Planar Conquest (PS4)

Yooka-Laylee (PS4 | XBO)

Other highlights here are World of Final Fantasy, a great adventure through the history of the Final Fantasy franchise and Scribblenauts Showdown, a very underrated party game where you use wordplay to solve fun puzzles and fight your friends.

If you’re looking to raid the bargain bin, JB Hi-Fi also has some great games going for ultra cheap. Here’s the best picks of the bunch.

Anthem (PS4 | XBO) – $4

Batman: The Telltale Series (PS4 | XBO) – $9

Darksiders III (PS4 | XBO) – $9

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided (PS4 | XBO) – $9

Far Cry: New Dawn (PS4 | XBO) – $19

Metal Gar Solid V: The Phantom Pain (PS4 | XBO) – $9

Middle-Earth: Shadow of War (PS4 | XBO) – $9

Shadow of the Tomb Raider (PS4 | XBO) – $9

You can find every deal and more at the JB Hi-Fi website.