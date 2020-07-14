See Games Differently

The Best Deals From JB Hi-Fi’s Latest 2 For $40 Sale

July 14, 2020
JB Hi-Fi’s classic 2 for $40 game sale is happening once again with deals on some great PlayStation 4 and Xbox One games. It’s an eclectic mix this time around, with everything from Scribblenauts Showdown to Final Fantasy XII and Fallout 4 on special.

Most of PlayStation’s PlayLink party titles are also available for cheap. They’re great fun with the right group of people — just make sure you’re maintaining good social distancing practices if you choose to throw a games party.

Here’s the best games you can pick’n’mix in JB Hi-Fi’s latest 2 for $40 sale.

jb hifi 2 for 40
Image: 11-11 Memories Retold
  • 11:11 Memories Retold (PS4 | XBO)
  • Chimparty (PlayLink/PS4)
  • DiRT Rally (PS4)
  • Hidden Agenda (PlayLink/Ps4)
  • Homefront: The Revolution (PS4)
  • Fallout 4 (PS4 | XBO)
  • Frantics (Playlink/PS4)
  • Final Fantasy Type-0 HD (PS4)
  • Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age (PS4)
  • Knowledge Is Power (Playlink/PS4)
  • Knowledge Is Power: Decades (PS4)
  • Mass Effect Andromeda (PS4 | XBO)
  • Matterfall (PS4)
  • Murdered: Soul Suspect (PS4 | XBO)
  • Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 (XBO)
  • Okami HD (XBO)
  • OnRush (PS4 | XBO)
  • Project CARS (XBO)
  • Resident Evil 5 (PS4)
  • Scribblenauts Showdown (PS4 | XBO)
  • Shadow Warrior (PS4 | XBO)
  • Tearaway Unfolded (PS4)
  • The Crew ANZ Limited Edition (XBO)
  • Thief (XBO)
  • This War Of Mine: The Little Ones (XBO)
  • Watch_Dogs ANZ Special Edition (XBO)
  • World of Final Fantasy (PS4)
  • Worlds of Magic: Planar Conquest (PS4)
  • Yooka-Laylee (PS4 | XBO)

Other highlights here are World of Final Fantasy, a great adventure through the history of the Final Fantasy franchise and Scribblenauts Showdown, a very underrated party game where you use wordplay to solve fun puzzles and fight your friends.

If you’re looking to raid the bargain bin, JB Hi-Fi also has some great games going for ultra cheap. Here’s the best picks of the bunch.

Image: Kotaku
  • Anthem (PS4 | XBO) – $4
  • Batman: The Telltale Series (PS4 | XBO) – $9
  • Darksiders III (PS4 | XBO) – $9
  • Deus Ex: Mankind Divided (PS4 | XBO) – $9
  • Far Cry: New Dawn (PS4 | XBO) – $19
  • Metal Gar Solid V: The Phantom Pain (PS4 | XBO) – $9
  • Middle-Earth: Shadow of War (PS4 | XBO) –  $9
  • Shadow of the Tomb Raider (PS4 | XBO) – $9

You can find every deal and more at the JB Hi-Fi website.

