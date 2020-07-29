Jedi: Fallen Order Is $39 Right Now

Amazon’s been peddling some great gaming deals recently, and they just keep coming. The latest Star Wars epic, Jedi: Fallen Order is currently on sale for $39 on PS4, a full $60.99 (61%) off its RRP.

Like Amazon’s other current deals, they’re about the best on offer right now. The PlayStation Store’s current price is $49.97, Eb Games’ is $49.98 and JB Hi-Fi’s is $49.

For those who are yet to play, Fallen Order takes place five years after the events of Star Wars: Episode III and fourteen years before both Rogue One and Episode IV: A New Hope. It puts you in the shoes of Cal Kestis, a Jedi Padawan who survived the infamous Jedi cull that took place in Episode III.

It received mostly favourable reviews and was praised for its enjoyable overall experience, save for a few flaws. Still, many have called it the best Star Wars game in years, with a Metacritic score of 79 on PS4 (81 on both PC and Xbox).

Among the biggest gripes is not being able to slice up human opponents with the lightsaber, which is less an EA/Respawn problem and more something that’s trickled down from Disney, the owners of the entire Star Wars franchise. Still, it’s a small annoyance in an otherwise tidy single-player adventure.

Not that long ago (Star Wars day, May 4th, 2020 — a fitting date) Fallen Order received a hefty update, including new features like new-game plus, improved accessibility settings, some cosmetic options and a series of combat challenges and battle arenas. In other words, there’s a ton of content to keep you going for a while.

“There are children who grew up watching Star Wars and who, as adults, sought out Kurosawa’s films,” Kotaku’s Joshua Revera wrote in his review. “Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order resonates on the same primal level that the very first Star Wars movie did, and in the best possible world, it may well encourage the people who play it to reach outward—to Metroid, to Sekiro or Bloodborne, to Hollow Knight or Hyper Light Drifter. Star Wars succeeded as a film because of the lessons it learned from movies that came before it.”

If that’s not a glowing endorsement, I’m not sure what is. You can grab Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order on PS4 from Amazon Australia for $39 here.

