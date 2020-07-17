See Games Differently

John Woo Eat Your Heart Out

Chris Person

Published 1 hour ago: July 17, 2020 at 11:00 am -
Filed to:apex legends
gta onlinegta vhighlight reelmax payne 3the last of us part ii
HIGHLIGHT REEL

Today on Highlight Reel we have police escapes, Halo moments, The Last Of Us 2 glitches, and much more!

Watch the video then talk about your favourite highlight in the comments below. Be sure to check out, like, and share the original videos via the links below. Subscribe to Kotaku on YouTube for more! Catch up on all the episodes on the Highlight Reel Youtube playlist!

Highlight Reel is Kotaku’s regular roundup of great plays, stunts, records and other great moments from around the gaming world.

If you record an amazing feat while playing a game (here’s how to record a clip), send it to us with a message confirming that the clip is yours at [email protected] Or, if you see a great clip around that isn’t yours, encourage that person to send it in!

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.