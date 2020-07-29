See Games Differently

Konami Launches A Line Of Gaming PCs

Brian Ashcraft

Published 1 hour ago: July 29, 2020 at 9:00 pm -
Filed to:japan
konami

Besides developing video games, Konami has long making arcade, pachinko, and other amusement hardware. Now, add gaming PCs to that list.

The PC gaming brand is called Arespear and features the tagline, “Advanced revolution of esports.” The name is from Greek mythology, combining “Ares” with the word “spear.” Currently there are three entries in the line up: the Arespear C700+ for 338,800 yen ($US3,228 ($4,508)), Arespear C700 for 316,800 yen ($US3,018 ($4,215)), and the Arespear C300 for 184,800 yen ($US1,760.94 ($2,459)).

Here are the specs for each PC:

Image: Konami

Arespear C700+

PC case lighting

PC case window panel

High-quality sound ability

Windows 10 Home 64bit OS

Water-cooled CPU

Intel Core i7 9700 processor

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 Super graphics card

16GB (8GB × 2) DDR4-2666 memory

512GB (PCIe NVMe /M.2) SSD

1TB (SATA) HDD

Image: Konami

Arespear C700

Windows 10 Home 64bit OS

Water-cooled CPU

High-quality sound ability

Intel Core i7 9700 processor

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 Super graphics card

16GB (8GB × 2) DDR4-2666 memory

512GB (PCIe NVMe /M.2) SSD

1TB (SATA) HDD

Image: Konami

Arespear C300

Windows 10 Home 64bit OS

High-quality sound ability

Intel Core i7 9400F processor

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card

8GB (8GB × 1) DDR4 2666 memory

512GB (PCIe NVMe /M.2) SSD

As seen on Japanese site My Game News Flash, the reaction to these gaming PCs regarding both the specs and the price has not been good, with the case design also being called “not cool” and these gaming PCs being labelled “garbage.” Yikes!

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.