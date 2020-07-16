Looks Like Ghost Of Tsushima Has Broken Street Date

Ghost of Tsushima doesn’t come out until tomorrow, but if you can grab the game a day early, why not?

A user has posted a physical receipt of their Ghost of Tsushima copy online, picking up the game for $79. It’s not the cheapest price available in Australia, but it does come with one advantage: Ghost of Tsushima isn’t supposed to be out yet.

It’s not as exciting a street date break as, say, Final Fantasy 7 Remake launching a full week early in Australia. But it’s only just passed 4:00pm here on the East Coast, which leaves plenty of opportunity for anyone who hadn’t pre-ordered — or were going to digitally — to grab the game from Target beforehand.

If you’d rather grab Ghost of Tsushima for the most affordable price, Leah has a full guide available here. Harvey Norman, Domayne and Amazon are the cheapest offerings right now, although JB Hi-Fi, Big W, Mighty Ape and Gorilla Gaming are only a dollar off.