Mecha Pikachu Chooses You

Guillaume Tiberghien is an artist based in Canada who has worked on stuff like Assassin’s Creed, Fortnite, Far Cry, Rainbow Six, Splinter Cell, Thief and Deus Ex.
You can see more of Guillaume’s stuff at his ArtStation page.
