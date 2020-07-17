See Games Differently

Mecha Pikachu Chooses You

Luke Plunkett

Published 2 hours ago: July 17, 2020 at 12:15 pm -
Filed to:art

Guillaume Tiberghien is an artist based in Canada who has worked on stuff like Assassin’s Creed, Fortnite, Far Cry, Rainbow Six, Splinter Cell, Thief and Deus Ex.

You can see more of Guillaume’s stuff at his ArtStation page.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.